Rays' Alex Colome: Records 47th save
Colome allowed one run on two hits in an inning against the Orioles on Saturday, but escaped with a save.
He gave up back-to-back hits to begin the frame, and one of those runners came around to score on a sac fly, but Colome eventually nailed down the 4-3 win for Tampa Bay. Colome is now up to 47 saves on the season, six more than anyone else in baseball and nine more than anyone else in the American League. The 28-year-old is arbitration eligible for the first time this winter.
More News
