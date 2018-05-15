Rays' Alex Colome: Records save with scoreless inning
Colome worked around a hit with one strikeout in a scoreless inning of work to earn his seventh save of the season Monday against the Royals.
Colome made things interesting in this one, allowing a one-out triple to put the tying run 90 feet away. He buckled down and got the final two outs to finish the game. Colome has still been shaky at times, but he's allowed just two earned runs over his last 10.2 innings to lower his ERA to 4.58.
More News
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Works in low-leverage scenario Saturday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Surrenders winning run Sunday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Collects sixth save Saturday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Tagged with loss Sunday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Notches fifth save Friday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Second win of series Sunday•
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...