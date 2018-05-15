Rays' Alex Colome: Records save with scoreless inning

Colome worked around a hit with one strikeout in a scoreless inning of work to earn his seventh save of the season Monday against the Royals.

Colome made things interesting in this one, allowing a one-out triple to put the tying run 90 feet away. He buckled down and got the final two outs to finish the game. Colome has still been shaky at times, but he's allowed just two earned runs over his last 10.2 innings to lower his ERA to 4.58.