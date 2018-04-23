Rays' Alex Colome: Second win of series Sunday
Colome (2-2) struck out the side during a perfect ninth inning in a win over the Twins on Sunday.
Colome went a long way to allaying some concerns during the three-game set against the Twins, notching his first two victories of the season with a pair of perfect innings to close out games. Sunday, he got 12 of his 17 pitches into the strike zone while disposing of the potent trio of Miguel Sano, Eddie Rosario and Logan Morrison. The three scoreless efforts Colome has generated over his last four appearances have lowered his ERA from 10.80 to 7.00, and he appears to be settling down after a very rocky start to April.
