Rays' Alex Colome: Sees work in non-save scenario
Colome fired a scoreless ninth inning in a 7-2 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday, allowing a hit and recording a strikeout.
The closer got some work in a non-save scenario Tuesday, with manager Kevin Cash opting to roll him out for the first time since last Friday. The low-leverage scenario appeared to be beneficial for Colome after he'd allowed an earned run apiece in each of his previous two outings. It's been a rocky road thus far for the 29-year-old in 2018, as he's already been charged with two losses in addition to blowing a pair of saves.
