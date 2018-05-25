Rays' Alex Colome: Shipped to Seattle

Colome was traded from the Rays to the Mariners on Friday in exchange for Andrew Moore, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Colome has acted as the Rays closer thus far, so it's unclear as to who will fill that role following the trade. He's 11-for-13 in save opportunities this season and sports a 4.15 ERA with 23 strikeouts across 21.2 innings.