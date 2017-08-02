Rays' Alex Colome: Shuts door on Astros in win

Colome notched his 31st save in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Astros, pitching a clean ninth inning.

After a trio of relievers kept the Astros at bay, Colome carried out his ninth-inning job to perfection, disposing of Carlos Beltran, Evan Gattis and Alex Bregman on 11 pitches. The hard-throwing closer has back-to-back saves after blowing an opportunity versus the Yankees last Thursday, but he's been more erratic over the last six weeks after a strong start to the campaign. Colome has generated a 6.61 ERA, 1.84 WHIP, .371 wOBA and 5.93 xFIP over 16.1 innings since June 20, a stretch during which he's also logged two of his five blown saves.