Rays' Alex Colome: Shuts door on Astros
Colome worked around a walk and a wild pitch to throw a scoreless ninth inning for his 32nd save Wednesday in Houston.
While many bullpens underwent overhauls at the trade deadline, Tampa Bay felt comfortable leaving Colome in the ninth inning role. His K/9 fell to an underwhelming 7.43 with this zero-strikeout effort, but Colome has been effective nonetheless with 32 saves in 37 chances.
