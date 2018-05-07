Rays' Alex Colome: Surrenders winning run Sunday

Colome (2-4) allowed an earned run one one hit and a wild pitch over an inning in a loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Charged with preserving a 1-1 tie to open the ninth, Colome dug himself a quick hole by surrendering a leadoff double to Kevin Pillar. After a Kendrys Morales groundout advanced Pillar to third, Colome's wild pitch plated him with the go-ahead run. The Blue Jays' slim advantage would stand in the home half of the ninth, handing Colome his second loss over the last four outings. The 29-year-old retains a hold on the ninth-inning job for now, but his ERA and WHIP check in at an unsightly 5.17 and 1.72, respectively.