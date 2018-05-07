Rays' Alex Colome: Surrenders winning run Sunday
Colome (2-4) allowed an earned run one one hit and a wild pitch over an inning in a loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday.
Charged with preserving a 1-1 tie to open the ninth, Colome dug himself a quick hole by surrendering a leadoff double to Kevin Pillar. After a Kendrys Morales groundout advanced Pillar to third, Colome's wild pitch plated him with the go-ahead run. The Blue Jays' slim advantage would stand in the home half of the ninth, handing Colome his second loss over the last four outings. The 29-year-old retains a hold on the ninth-inning job for now, but his ERA and WHIP check in at an unsightly 5.17 and 1.72, respectively.
More News
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Collects sixth save Saturday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Tagged with loss Sunday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Notches fifth save Friday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Second win of series Sunday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: First win of season Friday•
-
Rays' Alex Colome: Notches fourth save in shaky fashion Wednesday•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....