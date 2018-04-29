Rays' Alex Colome: Tagged with loss Sunday

Colome (2-3) gave up one run one two hits and a walk in Sunday's loss to the Red Sox.

Colome had improving over recent outings prior to Sunday's game. Over his last four appearances he'd thrown four shutout innings and struck out six batters. However, his struggles returned Sunday, as he couldn't retire the opposition and threw 25 pitches during his single inning of work. Although the Rays have yet to indicate that Colome is at risk of losing his role as the team's closer, his inconsistent outings have resulted in a dismal 6.00 ERA and 2.17 WHIP after 13 games (12 innings).