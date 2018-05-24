Rays' Alex Colome: Takes fifth loss Wednesday

Colome (2-5) allowed three runs (one earned) on a hit, a walk and a wild pitch over two-thirds of an inning in a loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday. He also recorded a strikeout.

Asked to preserve a 1-1 tie entering the ninth, Colome's outing was doomed from the start. J.D. Martinez reached on a throwing error by rookie Willy Adames to open the frame, and Colome then allowed Xander Bogaerts to double him home. A walk to Rafael Devers and a wild pitch later, Eduardo Nunez drove in another run with a sacrifice fly, and a third crossed the plate on a passed ball by Jesus Sucre. It was a rare May slip-up for the 29-year-old closer, who'd generated seven scoreless efforts in his eight prior appearances and compiled five saves overall during the month.