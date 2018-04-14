Rays' Alex Colome: Takes second loss Friday

Colome (0-2) allowed an earned run on two hits in the ninth inning of a 2-1 loss to the Phillies on Friday. He also racked up three strikeouts.

The increasingly embattled closer failed to get the job done again, allowing a one-out double to Scott Kingery that would prove costly. Colome set down Aaron Altherr on a strikeout before Jorge Alfaro knocked in Kingery with a well-placed single between third and short. Despite the fact Colome has blown two saves and also has two losses on his ledger isn't shaking his boss's faith in him -- at least not publicly -- Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports. "I actually thought he threw the ball better today," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "I thought he threw his fastball up in the zone a little bit more. Just established the fastball to get some chase. Kingery hits the double and Alfaro finds a hole there between [Adeiny Hechavarria] and [Matt Duffy]. All in all, I like the way he's attacking in the zone. He just gave it up."