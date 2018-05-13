Rays' Alex Colome: Works in low-leverage scenario Saturday

Colome fired a scoreless ninth inning during a win over the Orioles in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday.

After not having pitched since last Sunday, Colome was called on by manager Kevin Cash for some low-leverage work in the blowout win. The 29-year-old closer has generated scoreless efforts in three of four May appearances, with his one hiccup having come when he surrendered the winning run versus the Blue Jays six days prior.