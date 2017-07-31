Rays' Alex Colome: Works out of trouble for save No. 30

Colome pitched a scoreless ninth inning Sunday against the Yankees to pick up his 30th save of the season.

The final frame didn't come without its fair share of drama, however, as Colome managed to put two guys on for the meat of the Yankees' order. He managed to get Aaron Judge to pop out and Matt Holliday to ground out to end the threat, though, getting his team the W with a 24-pitch outing. Colome now has a 3.59 ERA on the season, and although his strikeout rate isn't great, his solid job security as the Rays' closer makes him a valuable fantasy asset nonetheless.