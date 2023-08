Jackson was traded from the Brewers to the Rays on Tuesday in exchange for Evan McKendry, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

A 27-year-old catcher who has settled in as an emergency option, at least while with the Brewers, Jackson has been at Triple-A all season and is slashing .286/.360/.554 with 12 home runs in 45 games. At this point it seems likely that Jackson is just a Quad-A hitter capable of defending his position.