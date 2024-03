Jackson is in line to begin the regular season as the Rays' backup catcher, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Rays informed Rob Brantly and Francisco Mejia that they didn't make the Opening Day roster, leaving Jackson as the choice to back up Rene Pinto. Jackson has had a poor spring training, striking out 35.5 percent of the time with only one extra-base hit across 31 plate appearances. Nevertheless, he's in line to get his first taste of the majors since 2022.