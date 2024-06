Jackson will start at catcher and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Jackson will get a turn behind the plate while top backstop Ben Rortvedt rests for the day game after a night game. Since his call-up from Triple-A Durham on May 3, Jackson is hitting a lowly .081/.159/.161 with 31 strikeouts in 70 plate appearances.