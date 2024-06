Rosario has facial lacerations stemming from being hit by a pitch during Saturday's game against the Pirates and there's optimism that he avoided any fractures, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Rosario was removed from Saturday's game in the first inning after being struck in the face by a 99 mile-per-hour pitch by Jared Jones. While he did sustain cuts on his face from the incident, initial reports about the injury seem optimistic and could've avoided any bone breaks.