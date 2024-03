Rosario could see more time in the outfield as a result of Jonny DeLuca's (hand) absence, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

DeLuca is projected to miss the first couple weeks of the regular season, while Josh Lowe (hip) is also currently sidelined. Even if Lowe returns, there's a potential for at-bats against left-handed pitchers to be available in right field. As a right-handed hitter, Rosario is arguably a better fit than lefty Richie Palacios.