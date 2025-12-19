The Rays acquired Brito and Jacob Melton from the Astros on Friday in a three-team trade that sent Mike Burrows to the Astros and Brandon Lowe, Jake Mangum and Mason Montgomery to the Pirates, Chandler Rome and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic report.

The 21-year-old right-hander spent the entire 2025 campaign at High-A Asheville and started all 12 games in which he appeared, registering a 3.28 ERA and 11.9 K/9 across 49.1 innings of action. Brito missed some time with an unspecified injury but was back to full strength in October.