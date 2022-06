Kittredge (back) was activated from the 15-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the White Sox, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

J.P. Feyereisen (shoulder) is on the injured list and Collin Poche is the most recent Rays reliever to get a save. Kittredge struck out one and allowed one hit in a scoreless inning on his rehab assignment. He could slot right back into high-leverage work Sunday.