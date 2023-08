Kittredge (elbow) has thrown 8.2 innings on his rehab assignment and is hoping to return in mid-to-late August, MLB.com reports.

Kittredge has been with Triple-A Durham for each of his last six appearances. He allowed six earned runs across just 0.1 innings in an outing July 23 but has otherwise been effective. Even so, the Rays will continue to take a patient approach as Kittredge returns from Tommy John surgery.