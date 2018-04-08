Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Allows one run Sunday
Kittredge (0-2) logged one strikeout and allowed one run on two hits over two innings Sunday against the Red Sox.
Although Kittredge started the game, the Rays planned on having Sunday be a bullpen-day, as they've opted to use a four-man rotation this season. Kittredge has now appeared in three games (7.2 innings) and allowed four runs (three earned), giving him a 3.52 ERA.
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Will start Sunday•
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Takes second loss of season Thursday•
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Takes loss Saturday•
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Will start Saturday•
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Earns roster spot•
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Effective against minor leaguers Wednesday•
