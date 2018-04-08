Kittredge (0-2) logged one strikeout and allowed one run on two hits over two innings Sunday against the Red Sox.

Although Kittredge started the game, the Rays planned on having Sunday be a bullpen-day, as they've opted to use a four-man rotation this season. Kittredge has now appeared in three games (7.2 innings) and allowed four runs (three earned), giving him a 3.52 ERA.