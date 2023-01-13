Kittredge (elbow) and the Rays agreed on a one-year, $2.075 million contract Friday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Kittredge and the team will avoid arbitration after coming together on a deal Friday. The reliever appeared in 17 games with Tampa Bay in 2022, compiling a 3.15 ERA and 0.85 WHIP with 14 strikeouts and five saves over 20 innings. Kittredge will likely remain a top late-inning option for the Rays in 2023.