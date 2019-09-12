Kittredge allowed three earned runs on three hits without recording an out as the opener against the Rangers on Wednesday. He did not record any walks or strikeouts and did not factor into the decision.

Kittredge facilitated a quick Rangers comeback from an early 2-0 deficit by falling flat over 20 pitches to open the contest. Kittredge allowed an RBI single to Willie Calhoun before exiting, and the runs that subsequent singles Nomar Mazara and Danny Santana drove in on singles off Jalen Beeks went on Kittredge's ledger as well. The right-hander had allowed just one earned run over his prior four appearances, but Wednesday's meltdown served as his eighth outing with multiple earned runs allowed since the All-Star break.