Kittredge allowed one earned run on three hits across two innings Sunday to blow the save against the Mariners.
Kittredge entered the game in the eighth inning with a one-run lead. He made it through his first frame unscathed but surrendered a solo home run to Abraham Toro in the ninth to blow his first save of the season. Though Kittredge is already in a committee for the closing role in Tampa Bay, this outing isn't likely to impact his status as he has maintained an excellent 1.88 ERA and 0.63 WHIP with a 12:1 K:BB across 14.1 innings.
