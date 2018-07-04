Kittredge was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.

Kittredge will add extra depth to the Rays' bullpen while providing the ability to "open" a game for the club should it be required. He's appeared in 13 contests in the big leagues in 2018, posting an unsightly 9.72 ERA and 1.98 WHIP across 16.2 innings. Look for him to serve out of a middle-relief role while with the team.

