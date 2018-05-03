Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Clean inning in loss
Kittredge fired a scoreless 10th inning in a loss to the Tigers on Wednesday, recording a strikeout.
The right-hander may be settling down after a rock start to his season, as he's now generated consecutive scoreless outings, and has blanked opposing bats in three of his last four trips to the mound overall. Kittredge's most recent trouble has come in the form of a pair of big innings in a pair of relief outings where he's allowed three earned runs apiece. His recent performances provide reason for optimism, even as his ERA (6.23) and WHIP (1.62) still have plenty of room for improvement.
