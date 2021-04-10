Kittredge (2-0) picked up the win Saturday, giving up one hit and one walk over 1.2 scoreless innings of relief while striking out one in a 4-0 victory over the Yankees.

After Chris Archer (forearm) was forced from the game in the third inning, the Rays bullpen took over and finished off the combined shutout, with Kittredge getting credit for the win as the first man on the mound after Archer. Tampa hasn't yet resorted to their patented openers and bulk relievers formula on a consistent basis this year, but if they do, Kittredge would be one of the bullpen arms likely to benefit from the relief wins generated.