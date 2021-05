Kittredge secured his third hold in a win over the Phillies on Sunday, allowing two hits and recording a strikeout over 1.1 scoreless innings.

The efficient 18-pitch appearance extended what's been an extensive stretch of strong pitching for Kittredge, who's now working on a seven-appearance scoreless streak spanning a total of 9.2 innings. The right-hander has demonstrated stellar control during that span, posting an 11:1 K:BB while also picking up two wins, a save and two holds.