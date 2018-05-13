The Rays optioned Kittredge to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kittredge's demotion comes shortly after he was pummeled for six runs on six hits and a walk while failing to record an out in his 24-pitch appearance during Sunday's 17-1 loss to the Orioles. Look for the Rays to bring a fresh reliever onto the 25-man roster ahead of Monday's series opener in Kansas City.