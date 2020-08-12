Kittredge was diagnosed with a sprained right UCL on Wednesday and placed on the 45-day injured list, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Kittredge left Tuesday's start after just five pitches with what was originally called elbow soreness, but the injury was evidently much more severe than that. The timing of the injury means that Kittredge could technically be eligible to return for the final three games of the year, but the nature of the injury makes that seem highly unlikely. Surgery could potentially be on the table for the righty, though that's yet to be announced.