Kittredge was informed Sunday that he earned a spot in the Rays' Opening Day bullpen.

The hard-throwing right-hander shined at Triple-A Durham last season (1.45 ERA, 0.95 WHIP in 68.1 innings) and held his own in a smaller sample at the big-league level, posting a 1.76 ERA and 14:6 K:BB in 15.1 frames. He could fill a prominent role in the Rays' setup ranks this season, making him someone worth keeping an eye on in leagues that count holds as a category.