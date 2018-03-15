Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Effective against minor-leaguers Wednesday
Kittredge was effective working against Class A Red Sox hitters Wednesday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Kittredge struggled in his last spring outing, allowing three earned runs on two hits and a walk over 1.1 innings. The 27-year-old right-hander was unsurprisingly much sharper Wednesday against inferior competition, compiling five strikeouts over a pair of perfect innings. Manager Kevin Cash sees Kittredge as a bit of a wild card out of the bullpen, one that could be deployed for a single inning or stretched out further on occasion. HIs first foray against major-league bats last season was a successful one, as he generated a 1.76 ERA over 15.3 innings across 15 appearances.
