Kittredge opened Wednesday's win over the Angeles, firing two scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit and issued a walk. He also recorded a strikeout.

The right-hander continued his extended stretch of strong pitching, getting six outs on 26 pitches to record his fifth consecutive scoreless effort. Kittredge continues to see time as both an opener and conventional reliever, and he whittled his ERA down to an impressive 1.32 with Wednesday's effort.