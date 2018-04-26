Kittredge (1-2) fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning in a win over the Orioles on Wednesday.

Kittredge's first career win came on an efficient eight pitches and served as a welcome reprieve from some recent rough outings. The 28-year-old right-hander had given up at least one earned run in three of his previous four trips to the mound, and Wednesday's outing was only his second scoreless appearance of the season overall.