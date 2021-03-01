Kittredge was credited with a hold in Sunday's Grapefruit League loss to the Braves, allowing an unearned run on two hits and recording a strikeout over one inning.

Kittredge was shut down for the 2020 season in August due to a sprained UCL ligament in his elbow, and after avoiding Tommy John surgery this offseason, he was brought back by the Rays on a minor-league deal in December. The right-hander has filled both starting and relief roles in Tampa over the previous four seasons, and he was in the midst of a solid campaign last year (2.25 ERA across eight innings) before his injury. Given his versatility and the coaching staff's familiarity with him, Kittredge could certainly early a bullpen spot with a strong enough spring.