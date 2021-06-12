Kittredge secured his fourth hold in a win over the Orioles on Friday, firing a perfect seventh inning during which he recorded a strikeout.

Kittredge fired seven of eight pitches for strikes in an ultra-efficient inning. The right-hander continues to be one of Kevin Cash's most reliable bullpen options, as he's now sporting a 1.48 ERA and 0.89 WHIP across 22 appearances while also having secured two saves in addition to his fourth hold.