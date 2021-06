Kittredge will serve as the Rays' opening pitcher in front of bulk reliever Ryan Yarbrough in Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Kittredge has previously worked on an opener on two occasions, covering 1.2 innings April 18 against the Yankees and two innings May 5 against the Angels. He'll likely be in line for a similar workload Tuesday before giving way to Yarbrough.