Kittredge started but did not factor into the decision in a win over the Blue Jays on Friday, allowing an earned run on two hits and a walk over two innings while also recording a strikeout.

The right-hander got the call to open Friday's "bullpen day" game, but he worked up to a robust 36 pitches over his pair of frames. Ryan Yarbrough ultimately bailed out manager Kevin Cash with five scoreless frames following Kittredge's exit. Kittredge was coming off back-to-back scoreless relief outings, and he's generated a solid 2.25 ERA over his first three appearances of May overall.