Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Goes two innings in 'bullpen day' start
Kittredge started but did not factor into the decision in a win over the Blue Jays on Friday, allowing an earned run on two hits and a walk over two innings while also recording a strikeout.
The right-hander got the call to open Friday's "bullpen day" game, but he worked up to a robust 36 pitches over his pair of frames. Ryan Yarbrough ultimately bailed out manager Kevin Cash with five scoreless frames following Kittredge's exit. Kittredge was coming off back-to-back scoreless relief outings, and he's generated a solid 2.25 ERA over his first three appearances of May overall.
More News
-
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Will start Friday against Toronto•
-
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Clean inning in loss•
-
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: First career win Wednesday•
-
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Rough relief outing Sunday•
-
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Allows one run Sunday•
-
Rays' Andrew Kittredge: Will start Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...