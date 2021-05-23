Kittredge (5-0) pitched a scoreless seventh inning on one hit while striking two, earning the win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Kittredge surrendered a one-out double to Santiago Espinal, but was able to retire the other three batters he faced. He has been stellar in the first two months this season, allowing a single run in only three of his 16 appearances. The 31-year-old leads the Rays with five wins. In addition, he has picked up a pair of saves, showing that he can perform in any relief role. He has a 1.23 ERA and a 0.82 WHIP in 22 innings.