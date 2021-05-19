Kittredge (4-0) was credited with the victory in a win over the Orioles on Tuesday, allowing one hit, uncorking a wild pitch and recording a strikeout over 1.2 scoreless innings.

Kittredge came on after starter Luis Patino was pulled following 82 pitches over 3.1 innings, and he served as a highly effective bridge to the middle frames. The right-hander flashed his trademark efficiency by throwing 16 of 22 pitches for strikes, and his dominant May now features an 8:2 K:BB, five scoreless appearances in six trips to the mound as well as two holds, a save and Tuesday's win.