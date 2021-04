Kittredge (1-0) allowed an earned run on two hits and a walk over one inning in Friday's win over the Marlins. He struck out one.

The right-hander was bailed out by the Rays' four-run ninth inning, affording him his first win since 2019. Kittredge should see his fair share of work in the middle innings this coming season, with his ability to work multiple frames making him especially valuable.