Kittredge was sent down to Triple-A Durham prior to Friday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kittredge has bounced between Durham and Tampa Bay a few times over the past couple weeks, making four appearances with the Rays since July 18. The right-hander took the loss during Thursday's extra-inning affair with New York, posting a solid 10th inning, but giving up a walk-off home run to Brett Gardner on the second pitch in the 11th. Kittredge has pitched tremendously well at the Triple-A level this season, with a 1.72 ERA and 1.13 WHIP, and could make a return to the big-league club in the near future. In a corresponding move, the Rays recalled Austin Pruitt on Friday, for his second start of the season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast