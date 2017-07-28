Kittredge was sent down to Triple-A Durham prior to Friday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kittredge has bounced between Durham and Tampa Bay a few times over the past couple weeks, making four appearances with the Rays since July 18. The right-hander took the loss during Thursday's extra-inning affair with New York, posting a solid 10th inning, but giving up a walk-off home run to Brett Gardner on the second pitch in the 11th. Kittredge has pitched tremendously well at the Triple-A level this season, with a 1.72 ERA and 1.13 WHIP, and could make a return to the big-league club in the near future. In a corresponding move, the Rays recalled Austin Pruitt on Friday, for his second start of the season.