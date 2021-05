Kittredge was credited with his second hold in a win over the Mets on Saturday, recording three strikeouts over 1.2 perfect innings.

The right-hander was especially efficient needing only 19 pitches to get five outs and landing 15 of those offerings in the strike zone. Kittredge lowered his ERA to 1.50 with the pristine outing, his fourth scoreless effort in his five trips to the mound this season.