Kittredge (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kittredge has finally completed the long road back from Tommy John surgery, which he had in June of 2022. The right-handed reliever's numbers during his rehab assignment weren't great, as he held a 5.40 ERA and 1.57 WHIP with a 9:3 K:BB over 13.1 innings. That means he'll likely be eased back into high-leverage spots, although his track record suggests he's certainly capable of being a big asset for the Rays' bullpen eventually if he can knock off the rust and regain his pre-surgery stuff.