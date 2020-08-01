Kittredge, who fired a scoreless two-thirds of an inning during which he allowed one hit in a loss to the Orioles on Friday, now has a 6.00 ERA through his first three appearances.

The right-hander got his season off on the right foot with a pair of scoreless frames versus the Blue Jays on Sunday, but he subsequently was touched up for two earned runs on two hits by the Braves over just one-third of an inning Wednesday. Kittredge has filled an increasingly larger bullpen role over the last three seasons for manager Kevin Cash, topping out at 37 appearances, including seven starts, in 2019.