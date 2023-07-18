Kittredge (elbow) shifted his rehab assignment Tuesday to Triple-A Durham, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kittredge is moving right along in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, having tallied six strikeouts -- with no walks -- over three scoreless innings in the Florida Complex League to begin his minor-league rehab stint. He's now just one step away from becoming a bullpen option for the first-place Rays, though the 33-year-old figures to spend at least a week making appearances at Triple-A.