Kittredge (6-1) picked up the win in Friday's 7-1 victory over the Blue Jays, striking out two over two perfect innings of relief.

The right-hander replaced Shane McClanahan to begin the fifth inning with the Rays ahead 3-1, and Kittredge was credited with his first win since May 22 after an impressive performance. He's been scored upon only once in his last 11 appearances, and Kittredge sports a 1.47 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 43:10 K:BB through 43 innings on the season with two saves and four holds in addition to his vulturing efforts.