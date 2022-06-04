Kittredge (back) rejoined the Rays on Saturday and will likely be activated in the coming days, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kittredge made a rehab appearance at Triple-A Durham on Friday and allowed a hit and no walks while striking out one in a scoreless relief inning. Even if he isn't reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Saturday's game against the White Sox, it seems likely that he'll rejoin the active roster either Sunday or ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Cardinals.