Kittredge allowed one hit in a scoreless inning and earned a save over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Kittredge needed just eight pitches to finish off the 3-0 victory Sunday. After blowing two straight save chances, he's turned in two consecutive scoreless appearances with one save and a win. The 32-year-old is now sporting a 2.65 ERA with five saves through 17 frames this season.